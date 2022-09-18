Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial to be adapted into film, here’s when it will release

After the much publicised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, a film on the same will be released on the Tubi streaming service. The trial, which concluded on June 1, saw Depp scoring three wins against Heard, while she won one in the countersuit.

Depp had alleged that the article Amber wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 was defamatory. In her piece, Heard had said that she had faced domestic abuse. While she did not name the actor, his lawyers said that she was insinuating that he had been violent towards her in their relationship. Depp was awarded $15m (later reduced to $10.35m) in damages. Heard’s retaliation was that she had been defamed by Depp’s press agent; she was awarded $2m.

According to Variety, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard trial will dramatise events around the legal action that ensued for six weeks, and will chronicle the turbulent relationship between the ex-couple as well. The film stars Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard, and is directed by Sara Lohman, who had helmed the horror film Off the Grid. While there’s not much that is known about the film as yet, Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, was quoted as saying in the Variety report that the film is set “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer”. The film will release on September 30.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015 after being in a relationship for a few years. In 2016, Heard filed for divorce against him and also demanded a restraining order against the actor. She later alleged that Johnny Depp had beaten her several times, especially when he was intoxicated with alcohol.