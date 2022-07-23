scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

John Wick Chapter 4 teaser: Keanu Reeves meets his match in Donnie Yen, fans can’t wait to watch their showdown

John Wick: Chapter 4 brings back Keanu Reeves as the Baba Yaga, who is pitted against Donnie Yen's character. The film is set to hit the theaters on March 24, 2023.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 12:43:56 pm
john wick 4 teaserKeanu Reeves in the teaser of John Wick 4.

The first teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 is out, and it offers tantalising glimpses at the kind of slick action sequences that fans of the series have come to admire. The film will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023. The fourth film in the franchise is a direct sequel of the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which concluded with John Wick and The Bowery King (played by Keanu Reeves’ Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne) teaming up against the evil High Table.

The roughly one-minute long teaser shows Keanu Reeves’ assassin fighting against scores of enemies with swords, guns and nunchucks. The film has been shot in Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan. The short teaser has got the fans of the franchise excited. One of them responded wrote in the comments section, “Broooo what a perfect villain to select. Who would’ve thought John wick would’ve turned into one of the greatest action franchises in a very long time.”

Priyanka Chopra calls Keanu Reeves the 'nicest guy in Hollywood': 'He came up to me and said…'

Another added, “This looks freakin awesome. Everything is on the table now. Donnie Yen playing a Stick like character and fighting John Wick with his Knife and sword at the same time and facing off against Hiro Sanada as well!!!! What can go wrong? lol.” A fan also wrote, “The long wait has paid off! John Wick 4 here we come!”

Besides Reeves, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also directed the fourth one. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers.

