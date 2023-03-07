John Wick Chapter 4 first reactions: Keanu Reeves’ action-thriller is a ‘glorious adrenaline rush’

After a lengthy wait, the much-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost here. Ahead of its release, the film has already received rave reviews from a few critics and fans who had a chance to catch the Keanu Reeves-starrer.

Collider’s Therese Lacson took to Twitter and wrote that the film is an ‘action-packed, bloody, kill-fest’. She added, ‘That’s what makes it good! I normally don’t love so much action in my movies but Stahelski makes every frame count. Yes, it’s ridiculous. Yes, it’s video game logic. Yes, it’s extra as hell. Yes, I will be watching again!”

Others called John Wick: Chapter 4 a ‘glorious adrenaline rush’ and ‘the best of the series’. “One of the greatest action movies ever made, #JohnWick4 tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces, hard to fathom it’s all contained within one film, Bill Skarsgård slays, a hellaciously thrilling franchise finish (?) 9.5/10,” read another critic’s tweet.

Film critic Courtney Howard termed the film a ‘scorching chapter’ in the John Wick saga. She tweeted, “Brawny, bold & badass, #JohnWick4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride. A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush.”

That Hashtag Show’s Hunter Bolding posted on Twitter, “John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever. My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon’s Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series.”

Cinema Blend’s Eric Eisenberg said John Wick: Chapter 4 is ‘smartly-paced’. “I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4’s nearly three-hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It’s an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP,” the tweet read.

John Wick Chapter 4 sees Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the acclaimed assassin who ‘takes on the fight against the High Table global to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld’. The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane.

Talking about the new chapter, Reeves said, “We have expanded the world-building of previous John Wick films, with a lot of fun and unexpected developments and characters. We also have new levels of the John Wick action and new weapons, and muscle cars are back! In this story, Winston is a master of revenge and instrumental in shaping Wick’s only way out of a seemingly impossible situation.”

The actor added, “John doesn’t have many friends left, but he has a brotherhood, steeped in friendship and sacrifice. John, Caine and Shimazu form a triangle: the assassin, Caine, who got out of the game but was forced back in to protect his daughter; and Shimazu, who also has a daughter he must protect. Shimazu will have to pay a price for his allegiance to John”

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits Indian theaters on March 24.