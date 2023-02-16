John Wick Chapter 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves promises a very violent gun-fu film

Actor Keanu Reeves is back as the titular character in the fourth installment of the high-octane action entertainer John Wick. The trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 was released on Thursday during the ‘Wick-Week’. Going by the trailer, one thing is for sure the fans of the franchise are in for some astonishing action sequences.

The two-minute-long trailer shows Reeves’ Wick pitted against Donnie Yen’s blind gun-and-swordmaster Caine. He also has a showdown with The Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard) and The Harbinger (Clancy Brown). He is shown to be travelling across the world while he fights with some of the most powerful people in the criminal underworld. While he kills his enemies not just with a gun but his hands too, the words “Freedom is fight” appear on the screen defining his only purpose in the movie.

The official logline of John Wick 4 reads, “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Fans of the franchise are mighty impressed with the trailer. One of them commented, “Donnie Yen is 59 and Keanu is 58 and these guys are still moving so well. So impressive.” Another added, “Just when I think there is no way they make another quality sequel, they do it, again. 😎”

The film also stars Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also helmed the fourth installment.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit Indian theatres on March 24.