scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

John Wick: Chapter 4 adds pop star Rina Sawayama to cast

The details of Rina Sawayama's character in John Wick: Chapter 4 have been kept under wraps.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 28, 2021 3:09:11 pm
Rina Sawayama John Wick 4John Wick: Chapter 4 marks the acting debut of pop singer Rina Sawayama. (Photos: Instagram/rinasonline, johnwickmovie)

Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama will make her acting debut with Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4. Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts — John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (2019).

According to Deadline, the details of Sawayama’s character have been kept under wraps.

The pop star was born in Japan and raised in North London. She came to pop stardom from Cambridge University where she studied politics, psychology and sociology.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sawayama funded her early music through proceeds from modeling, before signing a record deal.

After grabbing attention with singles like “XS”, “Comme des Garcons”, and “Chosen Family”, she released her album “Sawayama”, which was a big hit.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will executive produce along with Louise Rosner.

The movie will start production later this year with shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen poses 'universe', daughters Renee, Alisah, 12 photos together
Renee and Alisah are Sushmita Sen’s ‘universe’, see photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x