John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum trailer: Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry promise a slick action film

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’s trailer has been released by the makers, and no prizes for guessing that the movie is action-packed. It would be kind of unnatural to expect anything else from the film, especially if you have watched the first two installments of the franchise.

So what’s new in this chapter? Well, a stunning and looking-ready-to-kill Halle Berry and a plotline that kicks off from where the last one left.

In the second part, John Wick had been excommunicated from the super-secretive organization and a bounty had been placed on his precious head. And now, more people are out hunting for him. But of course, John Wick being John Wick will manage to finish them all.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a 14 million dollars price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.”

John Wick 3 is helmed by Chad Stahelski. It also features Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane in significant roles.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will release on May 17.