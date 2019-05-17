John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum leaked online by Tamilrockers

Keanu Reeves actioner John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum has been leaked by Tamilrockers. This really doesn’t come as a surprise since the website has been uploading new Hollywood releases for quite a while now.

Advertising

From the horror flick Pet Sematary to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame, Tamilrockers has been on an uploading spree of late.

John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum is the third installment in the John Wick franchise. The movie has been generating a positive response from all quarters, with an impressive 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the movie two stars and praised Reeves in her review.

“Reeves is at his fighting best, making the most of his long locks, his impeccable suit that never comes off (even in the desert), and his talent for action sequences. These are astonishingly choreographed sequences, longer than any you might have seen, remarkable as much for their utmost clarity and precision, as their absolute lack of hesitation in inflicting bodily injury. There is a hint here of the similarity of that jousting — fighting at its most carnal — with the discipline, poise and self-punishment of a ballet. Spurring along that thought is Huston in the brief but lingering role of the director, among other things, of one such ballet,” read a section of her review.