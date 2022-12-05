scorecardresearch
John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves looks intense in new poster

Actor Keanu Reeves will reprise his titular role in the fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise set to release in 2023.

John Wick 4Keanu Reeves will be seen next in John Wick: Chapter 4. (Photo: Instagram/KeanuReeves/PRHandout)

Lionsgate has teased fans with a new poster of Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4. In the latest poster, Keanu looks dead-in-the eye. The film is the sequel to the 2019 Hollywood blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The high-octane action entertainer will see Keanu’s John Wick fight against the ‘High Table’ and seek out the most powerful players in the underworld. The poster was shared on Lionsgate’s official Twitter account with the caption, “His time is up. #JohnWick4 – in theaters & IMAX March 24.”

Matthew Perry asks why 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' when Heath Ledger and River Phoenix are dead, apologises later

Check out John Wick Chapter 4’s new poster:

The trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 which released in November garnered a positive response. It showed John Wick facing a new enemy and situations which turn old friends into foes. The trailer promises the biggest showdown John Wick has ever seen.

Check out the film’s trailer:

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the film stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also helmed the upcoming sequel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release globally on March 24, 2023.

