John Wick 3 looking to dethrone Avengers Endgame at US box office

Avengers: Endgame has a new opponent in its domestic market: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. So far, Endgame has earned 734.19 million dollars in US and now is on the third position after Star Wars: The Force Awakens (936.66 million dollars) and Avatar (760.50 million dollars).

By the time it exits theaters, Endgame will have beaten Avatar for the second spot, but overtaking The Force Awakens would be more difficult, since the Star Wars movie had the advantage of a Christmas release, giving it strong legs.

Variety reports that John Wick 3 is heading for a 30 to 35 million dollars opening weekend, and should remove Endgame from the top spot. The movie, directed by Chad Stahelski, also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane.

John Wick 3 also has excellent critical reception in its favour. It has a score of 93 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.”

Meanwhile, the conclusion to the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame is earning loads of money every day around the world. At the global box office, it has crossed the 2.5 billion dollar mark, and is actively threatening the highest grossing movie ever, James Cameron’s Avatar.

A few days ago, it had overtaken James Cameron’s own Titanic, which had prompted Cameron to congratulate Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team.