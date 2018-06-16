John Travolta’s latest film Gotti gets a zero percent score at Rotten Tomatoes

John Travolta’s Gotti released in the US on June 15. John Travolta’s Gotti released in the US on June 15.

John Travolta’s latest movie based on real-life Italian-American mobster John Gotti has received an ignoble zero percent score at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. What this basically means is that the film has failed to get even one positive review from the reviewers. In all the 17 reviews the film has received yet, the film has been panned unanimously.

Gotti follows John Gotti from his childhood to his rise as the feared gangster in New York City. The actor, known most for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, has not seen any success of late and it is unlikely that Gotti will be a commercial success with this sort of critical reception. Most reviewers do not fault Travolta’s performance, which they say is good, but the film’s direction and screenplay.

RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico has given one of the most brutal reviews. He writes, “Gotti resided over a tumultuous time in the history of the mob, and how he got there and the way he wielded his power could make for an interesting film. It would have to be one that focused more tightly on a portion of his life, or possibly turned into a series. And it would have to be one that relied less on music, makeup, and clichés than “Gotti”, which never gets as deep into the life of its title character. He may have been a murderer, but even Gotti deserved better than this.”

Blu-ray.com’s Brian Orndorf writes, “Travolta has all the enthusiasm in the world, but there’s no place to put it in “Gotti,” which is a sloppily directed, poorly scripted endeavor that stumbles where other productions have strutted. There are 44 credited producers on the picture (good. lord.), and not one person had the nerve to question just what kind of derivative, borderline nonsensical film was being made.”

