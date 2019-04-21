John Singleton recovering after suffering stroke

Toggle Menu
John Singleton suffered the stroke after taking a flight back to the United States from Costa Rica.

John Singleton suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Filmmaker John Singleton is currently in ICU and is recovering after suffering a heart stroke.

The family of the 51-year-old Boyz n the Hood director and screenwriter confirmed the news to E! online.

“We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues,” the family said in a statement.

According to Variety, the doctors have categorised Singleton’s stroke as “mild”.

TMZ reported that Singleton suffered the stroke after taking a flight back to the United States from Costa Rica.

