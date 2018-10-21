Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

John Krasinski is writing the sequel to A Quiet Place

John Krasinski has revealed he is currently writing the sequel to his critically-acclaimed directorial venture A Quiet Place.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: October 21, 2018 11:22:28 am

john krasinski is writing A Quiet Place 2 A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in May, 2020.

Actor John Krasinski has revealed he is currently writing the sequel to his critically-acclaimed directorial venture A Quiet Place.

The 38-year-old actor directed the movie and also starred in it alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt. ”I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn’t think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, ‘Just go do the movie with somebody else.’,” Krasinski told the audience at a Q&A attended by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, however, found it difficult to move past his own idea for the sequel — which he eventually revealed to producer Andrew Form of Platinum Dunes.

HOT DEALS

“They heard some pitches, and I told Drew about this little idea. And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, ‘This might really work.’ So, I’m currently writing the sequel,” he said.

A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in May, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement