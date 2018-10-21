John Krasinski is writing the sequel to A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in May, 2020.

Actor John Krasinski has revealed he is currently writing the sequel to his critically-acclaimed directorial venture A Quiet Place.

The 38-year-old actor directed the movie and also starred in it alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt. ”I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn’t think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, ‘Just go do the movie with somebody else.’,” Krasinski told the audience at a Q&A attended by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, however, found it difficult to move past his own idea for the sequel — which he eventually revealed to producer Andrew Form of Platinum Dunes.

“They heard some pitches, and I told Drew about this little idea. And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, ‘This might really work.’ So, I’m currently writing the sequel,” he said.

A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in May, 2020.

