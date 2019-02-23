John Krasinski confirmed to return as director for A Quiet Place sequel

John Krasinski, the writer, director and actor of the acclaimed 2018 horror film A Quiet Place will return to direct the sequel, Deadline reported. Krasinski was already writing the script. His wife and co-actor Emily Blunt will also return to reprise the role of Evelyn Abbott according to the publication.

A Quiet Place was set in a fictionalised 2020 in a post-apocalyptic world. Most of the humanity was extirpated by a race of blind extraterrestrial creatures that rely on their preternatural hearing to hunt and kill people.

Krasinski and Blunt played the Abbotts, a couple who are trying hard to survive in a world with their children in which they cannot make noise beyond whispers. At the end of the film, Krasinski’s character, Lee, sacrificed himself to save his family, so he will not be returning to the film as an actor except possibly in flashbacks.

A Quiet Place received universal critical acclaim. Stephen King, said to be the king of horror fiction, wrote on his Twitter account, “A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage.” Krasinski said he was blown away by King’s praise for his movie.

The movie holds a 95% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

A Quiet Place was also a huge box office success, earning over 340 million dollars.

The sequel is scheduled to be released on May 15, 2020, according to an Instagram post by Krasinski.