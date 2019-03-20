John David Washington joins Christopher Nolan’s next

Toggle Menu
John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan's next directorial venture. The project is being described as an "event film", and other specifics including title and plot are currently under wraps.

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s next directorial venture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan will also produce the film along with his partner Emma Thomas.

Warner Bros earlier announced that Nolan’s upcoming untitled film will open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

Washington, known for starring in HBO’s Ballers, is also the son of veteran actor Denzel Washington.

Nolan’s last release was World War II drama Dunkirk, which won three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nod.

