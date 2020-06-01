John Cusack claims he was attacked by police for filming George Floyd protests

John Cusack shared a clip on his social media recently where he is asked by an unknown individual to stop documenting the protests (Photo: Instagram/johncusack). John Cusack shared a clip on his social media recently where he is asked by an unknown individual to stop documenting the protests (Photo: Instagram/johncusack).

Hollywood actor and activist John Cusack has stated that he was attacked by the Chicago Police while trying to film the protests taking place in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death.

The actor, who has starred in films such as Say Anything and High Fidelity, shared an audio clip where he is asked by an unknown individual to leave the premises. Cusack shared the tweet with a caption that read, “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

The clip has since then garnered over three million views.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

John Cusack, who is the brother of actor Joan Cusack, has been documenting the protests in Chicago city for a while now. The actor has also been quite vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement on his social media. In another tweet posted only a few hours ago, Cusack wrote, “Many of police I talked to last night – understood rage of the protestors & did their best to de escalate during day & into night – But After perimeter was set around trump tower & bridges raised -it got so fearful and violent – the dynamic changed rapidly into chaos.”

George Floyd passed away on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, soon after which Floyd became unresponsive.

