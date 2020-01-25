John Cena was ‘blown away’ by James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad script

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. (Photo: AP) The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021. (Photo: AP)

John Cena plays a yet-undisclosed role in James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad. The DC film is a soft reboot of the 2016 film Suicide Squad that was helmed by David Ayer. Cena says he was “blown away” by Gunn’s script of The Suicide Squad.

He told Collider, “Having seen the first movie and then reading the new script, I was blown away. The first 10 pages (are) like a movie in itself. It’s really, really special. That’s because the guy steering the ship [Gunn] is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that we connect with and sending them on an awesome journey. I mean what he did with (Guardians of the Galaxy) is really special. To take a group of unknowns — and I’m not saying that to the people attached to the comic book universe.”

He added, “I’m what you would call a casual fan. When I watch Guardians, immediately I’m connected to these people and I walk away with a certain takeaway from that movie. It has nothing to do with preconceived notions of the comic book characters. I watched the movie for the movie and I enjoyed it.”

Suicide Squad (2016) was a box office success, but it was summarily dismissed by the critics, despite a strong cast and good early buzz. Gunn was hired to do The Suicide Squad by Warner Bros after he was fired from every Disney property, including the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, in the wake of his old, offensive tweets coming to light. He was later reinducted into Disney’s fold.

The Suicide Squad features a large ensemble cast. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from Suicide Squad, while David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Idris Elba, John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, and Steve Agee join the franchise.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

