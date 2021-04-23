From Aishwarya Rai, Sushant Singh Rajput to Shah Rukh Khan, every time John Cena showed he was a Bollywood fanboy

John Cena loves Bollywood and he loves showing it too. (Photo: AP images)

Hollywood star John Cena has over 15 million followers on his Instagram handle but it is not just Cena fans who follow him on his social media. John Cena’s Insta style has him frequently posting select photographs of other celebrities and it is their fan armies who then swarm the WWE stars’ profile. Cena often shows his love for other films, actors, celebs and bands by posting their image without any caption that leaves the others guessing.

The Suicide Squad actor has shown his love for Indian celebrities very often on Instagram and on his 44th birthday, here’s looking back at all the times Cena gave a shoutout to Indian celebs on his social media.

1. When he showed his love for Ranveer Singh

2. When he was just as much in love with Shah Rukh Khan as the rest of us

3. When he couldn’t take his eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

4. When he was awestruck by the charm of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

5. When he was probably confused by Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar look, or was it the blonde men in the back?

6. When Kapil Sharma’s Babaji Ka Thullu crossed oceans and reached Cena

7. From Daler Mehndi’s Dardi Rab Rab to BTS’ On, looks like Cena loves them all

8. Was John Cena watching Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss?

9. When he mourned Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Happy Birthday John Cena!