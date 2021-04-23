scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

From Aishwarya Rai, Sushant Singh Rajput to Shah Rukh Khan, every time John Cena showed he was a Bollywood fanboy

John Cena is celebrating his 44th birthday today. The Fast and the Furious star loves giving a shoutout to celebrities on his Instagram profile and he has often shared his love for Indian celebs on the app.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2021 4:36:26 pm
john cenaJohn Cena loves Bollywood and he loves showing it too. (Photo: AP images)

Hollywood star John Cena has over 15 million followers on his Instagram handle but it is not just Cena fans who follow him on his social media. John Cena’s Insta style has him frequently posting select photographs of other celebrities and it is their fan armies who then swarm the WWE stars’ profile. Cena often shows his love for other films, actors, celebs and bands by posting their image without any caption that leaves the others guessing.

The Suicide Squad actor has shown his love for Indian celebrities very often on Instagram and on his 44th birthday, here’s looking back at all the times Cena gave a shoutout to Indian celebs on his social media.

1. When he showed his love for Ranveer Singh 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

2. When he was just as much in love with Shah Rukh Khan as the rest of us

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

3. When he couldn’t take his eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

4. When he was awestruck by the charm of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

5. When he was probably confused by Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar look, or was it the blonde men in the back?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

6. When Kapil Sharma’s Babaji Ka Thullu crossed oceans and reached Cena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

7. From Daler Mehndi’s Dardi Rab Rab to BTS’ On, looks like Cena loves them all

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

8. Was John Cena watching Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

9. When he mourned Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Happy Birthday John Cena!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Parmar, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you must see today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x