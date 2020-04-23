On John Cena’s birthday, a look at his best films

John Cena had made his Hollywood debut in 2006 (Photo: AP Images). John Cena had made his Hollywood debut in 2006 (Photo: AP Images).

WWE superstar John Cena made his Hollywood debut in 2006’s The Marine. But it is his recent work in cinema that has been more well-received. Here’s looking at a few of his top entertainers.

Ferdinand

The 2017 animated feature boasted of a great voice cast, including the likes of John Cena, Kate McKinnon and David Tennant among others. Based on the children’s book called The Story of Ferdinand, the movie went on to bag an Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Feature category.

Blockers

This 2018 sex-comedy is not your regular perverse humour about the human genitalia. In fact, the movie won several accolades for handling the subject matter in a mature but humourous fashion. The plot of the movie centres around three parents who would go to any lengths to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. Apart from Cena, the movie starred Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in pivotal roles.

Bumblebee

Conceptualised as a spin-off and a prequel to the Transformers series, 2019’s Bumblebee was later declared to be a reboot of the original film. The Travis Knight directorial featured John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles. The actioner was appreciated by critics as well as the audience, who showered praise on performances of the lead cast, visual effects and direction. It currently holds a 91 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Trainwreck

Written by Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, this 2015 rom-com featured a diverse cast including the likes of Schumer, Bill Hader, John Cena, Brie Larson and Ezra Miller among others. Trainwreck won praise for dealing with relationship issues in a novel and hilarious manner.

