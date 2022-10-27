scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

John Cena and Idris Elba’s Heads of State ropes in Ilya Naishuller as director

Heads of State is described as a combination of Robert DeNiro's 1988 buddy cop comedy Midnight Run and Harrison Ford-led action thriller Air Force One (1997).

Ilya NaishullerIlya Naishuller is best known for helming Nobody film. (Photo: naishuller/Instagram)

Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, best known for his work on 2021’s action movie Nobody, has come on board to direct Amazon Studios film Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena. According to entertainment website Deadline, the movie is being described as a combination of Robert DeNiro’s 1988 buddy cop comedy Midnight Run and Harrison Ford-led action thriller Air Force One (1997).

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec have penned the script from an initial draft by Harrison Query. Peter Safran, who was named the co-head of DC Studios with James Gunn on Wednesday, is producing the movie via his The Safran Company. Elba and Cena are serving as executive producers.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:17:09 am
Next Story

Delhi Opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri dares Arvind Kejriwal to take dip in Yamuna during Chhath Puja

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement