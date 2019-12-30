John Boyega on Star Wars fame: Thought I’d lose myself, do drugs and die

John Boyega debuted in Star Wars universe as Finn in The Force Awakens and followed it up with The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. (Photo: John Boyega/Instagram) John Boyega debuted in Star Wars universe as Finn in The Force Awakens and followed it up with The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. (Photo: John Boyega/Instagram)

Actor John Boyega says the idea of becoming famous after his debut in Star Wars franchise scared him.

The actor, who joined the movie series as Finn in The Force Awakens and followed it up with The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, said he used to feel that the pressure of fame would push him into drugs.

“It was stressful to think ‘I’m going to be famous and then it’s all going to be over’. I thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die,” Boyega, 27, told Sunday Mirror.

The actor, however, is coming to terms with his celebrity status and wants to produce films at some point in future.

