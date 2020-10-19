Joe Russo roasts Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and others for a noble cause, watch video

Joe Russo along with his brother Anthony Russo directed four MCU films. (Photo: AGBO/YouTube)

One half of the Russo Brothers, Joe Russo has shared a video in which he has bad-mouthed his Avengers actors in the funniest way. The purpose is noble, though. He is competing with other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars in fantasy football league. The prize money will be given to different charities.

Hemsworth and Rudd have also shared their trash talk videos for the same cause.

Russo Brothers directed the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame. They also helmed the final two Captain America films, The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

Joe Russo playfully takes digs at Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and others. Even Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool was not even a part of the MCU until Disney acquired Fox and all X-Men and Fantastic Four assets.

The video was shared through AGBO’s YouTube account. AGBO is the film and television production company owned by the Russo Brothers. Chadwick Boseman starrer 21 Bridges and Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction were bankrolled by AGBO.

Russo Brothers’ future projects include the sequel to Extraction and science-fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd