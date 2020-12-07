Joe Russo is building a shared movie universe based on Extraction

Joe Russo also said that the filming on Extraction's sequel could begin in fall 2021. (Photo: Netflix)

The Russo Brothers have plans to build a shared universe based on the action thriller Extraction. The Chris Hemsworth-starrer, which was produced by the Russos, released earlier this year.

Joe Russo told Collider, “I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters.”

He added, “So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.”

Extraction had Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake being recruited by another mercenary Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) to rescue the son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an imprisoned crime lord (Pankaj Tripathi).

Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour were also part of the film’s cast. The movie was helmed by Sam Hargrave, who was formerly a stuntman on Russo Brothers’ films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Joe Russo also said that the filming on Extraction’s sequel could begin in fall 2021.

“The intention is to start rolling cameras on Extraction 2 sometime next fall. Chris is a busy guy, so we have to figure out his schedule, but that’s the intent at the moment,” he said.

