Joe Russo: We insisted for India to be the first stop of Avengers Endgame press tour

Joe Russo began the press tour of Avengers: Endgame from India for a reason. Joe, one-half of the director duo Russo Brothers who have helmed Marvel’s much-awaited superhero extravaganza, is currently in Mumbai to promote the movie. During a press conference today, the director spoke about the love MCU films receive in India, along with releasing a special theme song, which has been composed by AR Rahman.

“We insisted for India to be the first stop of our press tour because of the incredible response to Infinity War. We had been wanting to come here for a long time. We have heard so much about India,” Joe said.

Avengers: Endgame’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War eclipsed The Jungle Book last year to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie ever in India.

Calling AR Rahman a ‘musical genius’, Joe Russo said, “I have goosebumps every time I watch this anthem. The song is in Hindi but goes so well with the emotions in the film.

“The song embodies the film’s spirit and when it cannot be conveyed through words, it is done by music. That is why Rahman is a musical genius,” he added.

While Joe Russo had earlier revealed that he was in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a project, at the press conference he spoke about the Indian representation in MCU films too. “I don’t run Marvel, but I can say that storytelling is becoming diverse. That’s the future of Marvel. The reason I am here is because the audience from across the world has reacted to us. I am certain that different cultures will start seeing themselves represented on screen and will start identifying with characters on screen,” the director said.

Fondly remembering the creator of Marvel superheroes, Stan Lee, Joe shared, “I wouldn’t be standing here without Stan Lee. His cameo in Endgame is incredible. To have an opportunity to not only work on the material he created but also to work with him was amazing.”

The maverick director finished off with a special request. “I request fans to not give any spoilers in Endgame. Please be respectful,” he said.