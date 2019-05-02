Joe Russo answers all your burning questions about Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame gave a closure to the story arcs of its original six – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Hawkeye. The film also had a mammoth opening worldwide with the audience calling it a perfect tribute to Marvel superheroes and their fans. But amid all the hype, there continues to be questions about the characters, timelines and future films.

Endgame co-director Joe Russo recently addressed some of those queries, reported comicbookmovie.com. Though the report is full of spoilers, it, however, answers several fan queries.

Here are some of the things Avengers: Endgame director addressed:

Why didn’t Natasha Romanoff get a funeral and could she be resurrected when the Soul Stone is returned?

Director Joe Russo said, “[The] process is irreversible. Even if you have returned it to its original location, you wouldn’t be able to get the person back. The tribute soul for the soul stone will forever be sealed in that place, therefore Black Widow is gone forever.”

Talking about her funeral, he added, “Did you forget when the heroes where mourning for her after they returned from past? Maybe her funeral happened off screen. Maybe it will be shown in future installments, because there are still tons of stories in MCU that are waiting to be told.”

Why was Iron Man chosen to wield the Infinity Stones and could he be brought back using the Time Stone?

“The reason we choose Iron Man in the end was because he was the closest one to Thanos at the time. In all the futures, Doctor Strange foresaw Iron Man was the only one who could get close to Thanos and do the snap. People usually think the death of a hero is a horrible tragedy. But we think this is different. When his death was able to bring back hope, to save half of the universe, then his death was powerful and meaningful,” Joe Russo said.

He added, “Also, if you save Iron Man, it will still not change the fact that Thanos will eventually win the war. Among the 14 million possibilities that Doctor Strange has seen, Iron Man’s sacrifice is a must for that one win scenario.”

If Steve Rogers was with Peggy Carter in the end, does that mean there were two Captain Americas in the same timeline?

“To me, Captain America’s action in the end wasn’t because he wanted to change anything, it’s more like has made a choice. He chose to go back to past and live with the one he loved for the rest of his life. The time travel in this movie created an alternate reality. He lived a completely different life in that world. We don’t know how exactly his life turned out, but I’d like to believe he still helped many others when they were needed in that world. Maybe it will be revealed in the future.

“Yes, there were two Captain Americas in that reality, it’s just like what Hulk said, what happened in the past has already happened. If you go back to past, you simply created a new reality. The characters in this movie created new timelines when they went back to the past, but it had no effect to the prime universe. What happened in the past 22 movies was still canon,” Joe said hinting that there might be more to the life of Steve Rogers in future films.

Does the five-year time-jump affect the lives of those who perished in Avengers: Infinity War?

“Those people who were lucky to survive the snap are 5 years older than the people who just got back. The dusted people have no conscious of these past 5 years. They didn’t know what happened. It’s as if they just woke up from a long sleep. The only one who was aware of all this is Doctor Strange. It’s kind a complicated world now,” Joe Russ said in the comicbookmovie.com report.

What was that sound at the end of the film’s credits?

Joe Russo said, “It was our way to say goodbye to him.”