Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Joe Manganiello ‘waited four-and-a half years’ for Sofia Vergara

Actor Joe Manganiello has revealed he "waited four-and-a half years" for Sofia Vergara.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: June 22, 2015 12:49:08 pm
Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Jess Cagle, Nick Loeb, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Actor Joe Manganiello, Joe Manganiello Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Sofia vergara, Entertainment News Joe Manganiello, who is now engaged to Vergara , said he jumped on a plane to take her out to dinner as soon as he heard she had split from ex-fiance Nick Loeb last year. (Source:Reuters)
Actor Joe Manganiello has revealed he "waited four-and-a half years" for Sofia Vergara.

The 38-year-old star, who is now engaged to Vergara ,42, said he jumped on a plane to take her out to dinner as soon as he heard she had split from ex-fiance Nick Loeb last year, reported Contactmusic.

“The (editorial director) of PEOPLE, Jess Cagle, knew I had had the hots for Sofia for years, and emailed me saying she had just become single.

“I immediately got in touch with (her co-star) Jesse Tyler Ferguson and was like, ‘Jesse, I do not know what her emotional state is, but you got to tell her I want to take her out,” the “Magic Mike XXL” actor said.

Manganiello revealed that he could not wait for “Modern Family” actress to come back from her shoot and got on a plane to New Orleans and took her out.

“Jesse, gave me her number, I called and she was like, ‘I am shooting this movie in New Orleans. Whey do not we go out when I get back?’ I was like, ‘Noway. I waited four and a half years for you to be single. I am not going to miss my window.’

“I got on a plane to New Orleans and took her out. Best decision ever,” he said.

