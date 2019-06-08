Joe Jonas on X-Men Dark Phoenix: I am so proud of you Sophie Turner

Singer-composer Joe Jonas has praised his wife Sophie Turner for her work in the recently released X-Men film titled Dark Phoenix. The film, which is the 12th movie in the X-Men franchise, stars Sophie as Jean Grey. Joe took to Instagram to praise the actor.

“This weekend is so exciting for many reasons, but one of the most exciting is #DarkPhoenix comes out worldwide today! I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film. You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!! Go see it! It’s fucking 🔥 I love you!” Joe posted.

Earlier, Sophie Turner said working on the X-Men: Dark Phoenix educated her about mental health.

“The biggest thing I took away from this movie is what mental health problems can do to family and friends because it is ‘too painful’ to see. I have had a lot of people close to me who have struggled with their mental health, including myself, so it’s something I’m really passionate about,” the actor told Harper’s Baazar UK.

Joe and Sophie, who got engaged in 2017, tied the knot earlier this year. The two had a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Las Vegas where they arrived after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

On the work front, Joe Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, launched Jonas Brothers’ album Happiness Begins recently.