First photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding is every bit gorgeous

The first photo from the second wedding ceremony of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is out.

American singer Joe and Game of Thrones star Sophie posted an enchanting picture from their wedding in France. The couple chose to share the photo with the same caption, “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

In the monochrome photo, both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear to be on cloud nine as they walk hand in hand after solemnising their wedding. Both of them are all smiles as the guests cheer for them.

As soon as the couple shared the photo on social media, Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle commented on Sophie’s photo. She wrote, “Such a stunning bride.”

Though not many photos were shared from Joe and Sophie’s wedding ceremony, several fan pages managed to share photos of Priyanka Chopra with the Jonas family. Also, she was spotted with husband Nick Jonas at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. The others who attended the wedding ceremonies included supermodel Ashley Graham and Sophie Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

American DJ-record producer Diplo, who live-streamed Joe and Sophie’s first wedding, posted a photo of himself from the wedding with a quirky caption. “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho,” he wrote.

Check out a few other photos from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding ceremony

Earlier, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending Billboards Awards.

On the work front, Sophie was last seen in X-Men film Dark Phoenix. Her husband and singer Joe Jonas will soon go on a 40 day-long Happiness Begins tour with brothers Nick and Kevin.