Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to tie the knot again? Priyanka Chopra joins the couple in Paris

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas are currently in Paris, France for their second wedding, according to a report by People.

While there is still some uncertainty regarding the date of the ceremony, close friends and family have already started arriving in the city.

Bollywood star and international icon Priyanka Chopra, who also happens to be Sophie’s sister-in-law, took to Instagram recently to share a photo with the GoT actor.

Sharing a picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Her ❤️ @sophiet.” Sophie responded in the comments section by writing, “I love youuuuuu ♥️”

Priyanka Chopra also shared multiple photos from Paris. One of the captions read, “It’s just magical,” while the other one announced, “And it begins.” By the looks of it, the pre-wedding festivities of the couple has already begun.

Sophie Turner had earlier shared a sweet photo of herself with husband Joe Jonas in Paris.

The couple had tied the knot in May this year post the Billboard Music Awards in what was seemingly an Elvis Presley-themed wedding.

Talking to Access about the wedding, Priyanka Chopra had said, “It was really funny. We were at the Billboards and Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. We had these little black cards that we all got and were randomly inviting our friends like people that we met. We were like ‘Alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now. We’re going to the chapel right from here and please arrive… please arrive’.”