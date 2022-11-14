scorecardresearch
Joe Jonas reveals why he prefers to keep his married life with Sophie Turner private, cites Harry Styles’ example

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

Joe Jonas and Sophie TurnerJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose for the photographers at Academy Museum. (Photo: sophiet/Instagram)

American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas, who likes to keep mum about his marriage to wife Sophie Turner, has revealed why he prefers keeping it private. According to People magazine, recently in an interview with Mr. Porter, Joe spoke on the subject. He said, “I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

Giving an example of why he is hesitant to speak on certain things in his private life, the ‘Cake by the Ocean’ singer cited the media storm Harry Styles found himself during the promotion of ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ as he was dating the film’s director Olivia Wilde.

“There have been a lot of situations in my career where, like [Styles], a small thing has been blown out of proportion. It’s had this trickling effect, which is partially why I decided to take a mental health break from social media. Now I’m addicted to not knowing what’s going on,” Joe said, reported People magazine.

As per People magazine, the celebrity power couple has a daughter named Willa, who was born in 2020, and a second daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed by the couple. She was born in July 2022.

