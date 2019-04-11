Jodie Foster: I’m for sure going to be acting a lot when I’m 70 and 80

Jodie Foster says she has no plans to retire from acting even though direction has been her focus recently and she would be featuring in a lot of films when she enters her 70s and 80s.

Foster, who made her directorial debut with Little Man Tate (1991) at the age of 27, said she is grateful to the people who trusted her with the responsibility of the film.

“I’m pretty focused on the behind-the-scenes now. Sometimes I’ll make more movies as a director and sometimes more as an actor. I would say this is a more director-heavy moment, but I’m for sure going to be acting a lot when I’m 70 and 80. I’m really excited about that, actually.

“I was incredibly lucky, at a very young age, to have had lots of experience with some of the guys that had the ability to give me my first job as a director, and they trusted me. At 27-years-old, to trust a woman with a substantial movie is something I’ll never forget,” Foster said.

Little Man Tate, in which the actor-filmmaker also featured, went on to become a critical and commercial success.

According to Variety, Foster, 56, was speaking at the premiere of the upcoming documentary, Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache.

Foster, who executive produced and narrates the film about Guy-Blache’s accomplishments as a pioneering filmmaker, said she still has a plenty of room to grow.

“I’ve always been in two different parts of the business, and as an actor I’ve made far more movies and was far more accomplished.

“I’m far more confident about that, and as a director, I’m still searching. I’m young as a director, so I still have so much more to learn,” said the actor who made her acting debut when she was six with sitcom Mayberry RF.