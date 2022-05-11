scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Jodie Comer to headline feminist survival drama The End We Start From

The End We Start From is touted as a feminist survival story, set amid an environmental crisis that sees London submerged by flood waters.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 11, 2022 7:00:02 am
Jodie ComerJodie Comer was recently seen in The Last Duel. (Photo: jodiemcomer/Instagram)

British star Jodie Comer will play the lead role in an upcoming thriller movie, titled The End We Start From.

The movie will be produced by actor Benedict Cumberbatch‘s production banner along with SunnyMarch, Hera Pictures, Anton and BBC Film, reported Deadline.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by author Megan Hunter, the film will be directed by Mahalia Belo from a script by Alice Birch.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Killing Eve’s deadly cat-and-mouse game enters last season

The End We Start From is touted as a feminist survival story, set amid an environmental crisis that sees London submerged by floodwaters. It follows a young family torn apart in the chaos.

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

Comer will play a mother who with her newborn child tries to find a way home, navigating the most challenging and apocalyptic start to motherhood.

Cumberbatch will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Comer, Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud, Cecile Gaget and BBC Film’s Eva Yates.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Comer most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Free Guy, opposite Ryan Reynolds. She also picked up her second BAFTA award for the British drama film Help. The actor had earlier won a BAFTA award for best actress for her smash hit series Killing Eve.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement