Jodie Comer in talks to join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s The Last Duel

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel is based on Eric Jager's The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France. The story reportedly recounts a real-life revenge drama about the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Jodie Comer is in negotiations to join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emmy-winner Jodie Comer is in negotiations to star alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s in thriller The Last Duel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story recounts a real-life revenge drama about the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Affleck have co-written the script.

Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films banner are co-producing the project.

