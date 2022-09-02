scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie a Deux adds Brendan Gleeson

The details of Brendan Gleeson's character in Joker 2 have been kept under wraps.

Brendan GleesonBrendan Gleeson in State of the Union TV show. (Photo: sotusundance/Instagram)

Veteran actor Brendan Gleeson has joined Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in the much-awaited film Joker: Folie a Deux. The movie is a follow-up to Phoenix’s 2019 blockbuster Joker which featured him as Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the iconic nemesis of DC superhero The Batman.

Pop star Lady Gaga, also known for films such as A Star Is Born and House of Gucci, will play the role of Harley Quinn in the sequel.

The details of Gleeson’s character have been kept under wraps, according to entertainment news website Variety. Unlike the dark and gritty Joker, the sequel is being created as a musical.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Filmmaker Todd Phillips is returning to direct the second part. He is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver. Joker: Folie a Deux will be released by Hollywood studio Warner Bros in October 4, 2024.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

Gleeson currently features in Banshees of Inisherin from director Martin McDonagh, who earlier directed the Irish actor in his critically-acclaimed 2008 dark comedy In Bruges.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:43:39 pm
Next Story

Supreme Court says pleadings are too long, ‘sometimes zzz’: here’s what to keep in mind if you file one

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sidnaaz 1200
‘Sidnaaz’ forever: On Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary, we revisit his bond with Shehnaaz Gill
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement