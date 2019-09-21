Joaquin Phoenix walks out of interview after being questioned about Joker’s impact

Despite positive critical reception, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker appears to have kicked off a conversation regarding gun violence in the United States and whether it glorifies madmen who go on a murder spree because they feel wronged by the society.

Phoenix reportedly walked out of an interview with The Daily Telegraph. He was asked the question, “Aren’t you worried that this film might perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it’s about, with potentially tragic results?” Instead of answering, Phoenix chose to walk out. Though, he did eventually come back.

Joker, which tells the origin story of the iconic Batman villain, currently holds a 75 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”

Unlike other movies in the comic-book genre, Joker is described as an intimate character study of the character than a typical loud, effect-heavy would-be blockbuster, the kind of which populate the cinema landscape.

Todd Phillips, known for The Hangover trilogy, has directed a script co-written by himself and Scott Silver.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, and Brian Tyree Henry make up the supporting cast.

Joker releases on October 4 in theatres.