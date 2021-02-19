scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd

Ari Aster previously directed the horror drama Hereditary (2018) and folk horror film Midsommar (2019).

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 19, 2021 4:26:58 pm
joaquin phoenixThis will be Joaquin Phoenix's first collaboration with Ari Aster. (Photo: Reuters)

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the lead role in frequent collaborator Ari Aster’s upcoming feature film Disappointment Blvd.

The director has previously worked on horror drama Hereditary (2018) and folk horror film Midsommar (2019).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A24 is set to finance and produce the project.



Written by Aster, Disappointment Blvd is described as an “intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Aster will also produce the film with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

