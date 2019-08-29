Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker trailer: Key takeaways

The makers on Wednesday released the final trailer of the Todd Phillips directorial Joker. And to say that a lot is going on in the clip would not be straying too far from the truth. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer might be based on the DC comics character of the same name but never have we seen before on the big screen a real character study of the man’s descent into ‘madness’ and all things evil. Todd Phillips’ Joker is about to change that and perhaps in big, glorious ways.

Here are takeaways from the Joker trailer.

A deep dive into Joker

It looks like filmmaker Todd Phillips has pulled out all the stops to depict what causes a person to stumble, fall and crash after life deals a bad hand. Joaquin Phoenix — who is a versatile performer — looks and of course, acts the part in a fashion that makes you almost forget that he is ‘performing.’ The nuances, that hint of vulnerability is evident as the day in the actor’s body language. The trailer shows us a glimpse of the drama that awaits the fans — a dark, human tale of a breakdown.

Joaquin Phoenix

If you have not seen Gladiator, Walk the Line and Her, then you are missing out on some great acting. In which case, you should probably wait for the release of Joker and go back to see all those films which are a testament to the kind of committed actor Joaquin is. And so far in the released looks and promos, Phoenix seems to have done what was required of him. This should be an exciting performance to watch out for.

A different world

We have seen many adaptations of comic book characters in the last decade or so. Be it DC or Marvel, the makers have taken out some of the most beloved characters from the pages of books and have somehow managed to make them even more iconic than before. While Marvel Cinematic Universe movies usually have humour in them, DC Films take things more seriously. But Todd Phillips’ rendition of the Joker, which is based and inspired by the Joker character of the DC comics, has seemingly gone two steps ahead of his competition. This version of Joker we have not seen on our screens before — a psychological analysis of how a person behaves under stress and cruel, unfortunate conditions. The story once again seems to be reinforcing the argument of how no one is born evil.

What is Robert De Niro doing?

What is the Raging Bull star doing in a ‘comic book film’? Well, for now, we know that he is essaying the character of a TV show host who goes by the name of Franklin. Franklin plays a key role in Arthur Fleck aka the Joker’s downfall. But how? In an earlier interview, De Niro himself had said that his portrayal in the film is a hat tip to his character from The King of Comedy, Rupert Pupkin, who was a comedian fixated with a talk show host.

Joker releases on October 4, 2019 in the US.