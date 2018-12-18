Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker wraps filming

Joaquin Phoenix starrer movie Joker has finished filming. Director Todd Phillips, known for The Hangover trilogy, announced the same via an Instagram post. Beside a photo of himself, he wrote, “That’s a wrap on production. Thanks to the greatest crew NYC has to offer. It was a fun shoot— but we’re not there yet. #editingroom.”

Phoenix will star as the titular DC Comics character and Batman’s arch-nemesis. The movie is different from other big screen DC and Marvel projects as it carries a comparatively low budget of $55 million. Instead of being a CGI-heavy comic-book movie, this film will be more of a character study.

Todd Phillips has released set pictures of Phoenix in the role. There has also been a steady stream of leaked set photos and videos.

Warner Bros describes the movie as an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

The movie, written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

Todd Phillips’ Joker is not related to the larger DC film universe, which reportedly still has Jared Leto in the role of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Joker releases on October 4, 2019.