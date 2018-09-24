Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker terrorises a subway station in new set video

Joker releases on October 4, 2019. Joker releases on October 4, 2019.

After the look of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was revealed by director Todd Phillips, a new set video has surfaced online. Phoenix, in full Joker costume, can be seen coming out of a subway train, as civilians scream and try to escape. A bunch of goons, probably Phoenix’s henchmen (or fans?), can also be seen. They are wearing clown masks.

Phoenix, in the full Joker look, complete with green hair, makeup on face and gaudy outfit, can be seen sauntering to the camera. He takes off his mask and throws it away. It appears as if Phoenix has already gone off the deep end. He looks similar to Heath Ledger’s Joker (the hair is almost the same), and seems to be essaying the agent of chaos part of the late actor’s performance.

#####SPOILERS– Set video of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in what looks like he’s commanding a train heist. pic.twitter.com/kkoFU722gR — Nеdward Brock Jr. (@carbo_knight) September 22, 2018

The mannerisms, however, are pretty distinct. Phoenix’s Joker walks in a more casual, relaxed way. Of course, until the movie, or at least the trailer comes out, it would be hard to judge the performance.

According to the film’s synopsis, Arthur Fleck starts off as a comedian, before going bananas after something happens. Death of his wife like in Alan Moore’s Batman: The Killing Joke? We don’t know. Robert De Niro’s character, a talk show host, will somehow play a part in enabling Arthur’s madness. Arthur Fleck is the real name of the Joker in the movie. New set photos have also cropped up, which give a better idea of the makeup.

Meanwhile, Zazie Beetz’s look in the film was also revealed by Todd Phillips. It is hard to make out anything about her character, but she looks resigned, and still sports the wild hair she had in Deadpool 2.

Joker releases on October 4, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd