scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Joaquin Phoenix’s first look from Joker Folie a Deux out, fans demand to see Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn sneak-peek too

The first look of Joaquin Phoenix from the upcoming film, Joker: Folie a Deux is out. The feature, also starring Lady Gaga, will release in 2024.

JokerA new photo from Todd Phillips' Joker sequel. (Photo: Instagram/ Todd Phillips)

Filmmaker Todd Phillips revealed the first look of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker from the Joker: Folie a Deux, a sequel to the 2019 hit featuring the nefarious DC antagonist. The prequel, an origin series for the Joker, had earned multiple Oscar nominations, along with Joaquin’s Best Actor trophy for his performance as Arthur Fleck.

Sharing the photo on Sunday, Todd wrote on Instagram, “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” In the picture, Arthur is most likely in a jail, getting a shave. He lies shirtless, and is seen with shaving foam on his face, while getting a shave from an unknown person. While many fans were excited to see him, others asked for a glimpse of Lady Gaga, who plays the role of Harley Quinn in the film. One wrote, “Sneak peak at Gaga plis…” Another added, “ARTHUR FLECK HAS RETURNED!” “Please give us a picture of Harley Quinn aka Lady Gaga,” read another comment. The first film had seen the origin story of the Joker, and showed him as a man pushed to the periphery of society before succumbing to his dark side.
Also Read |Margot Robbie says she wants Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance in DCEU

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

The film, which is also surprisingly touted to be a musical, is set in the infamous Arkham Asylum, the home to many Batman’s enemies. The cast also features Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener and the film is set for release on October 4, 2024.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei scriptPremium
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei script

Margot Robbie, who had played the role of Harley Quinn in several DC films had wished Lady Gaga all the best. “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way…like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” she had told MTV News in a video interview. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:13:56 am
Next Story

Check out these two recipes from Kylie Jenner’s kitchen

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close