Joaquin Phoenix’s first look from Joker Folie a Deux out, fans demand to see Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn sneak-peek too

Filmmaker Todd Phillips revealed the first look of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker from the Joker: Folie a Deux, a sequel to the 2019 hit featuring the nefarious DC antagonist. The prequel, an origin series for the Joker, had earned multiple Oscar nominations, along with Joaquin’s Best Actor trophy for his performance as Arthur Fleck.

Sharing the photo on Sunday, Todd wrote on Instagram, “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” In the picture, Arthur is most likely in a jail, getting a shave. He lies shirtless, and is seen with shaving foam on his face, while getting a shave from an unknown person. While many fans were excited to see him, others asked for a glimpse of Lady Gaga, who plays the role of Harley Quinn in the film. One wrote, “Sneak peak at Gaga plis…” Another added, “ARTHUR FLECK HAS RETURNED!” “Please give us a picture of Harley Quinn aka Lady Gaga,” read another comment. The first film had seen the origin story of the Joker, and showed him as a man pushed to the periphery of society before succumbing to his dark side.

Also Read | Margot Robbie says she wants Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance in DCEU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

The film, which is also surprisingly touted to be a musical, is set in the infamous Arkham Asylum, the home to many Batman’s enemies. The cast also features Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener and the film is set for release on October 4, 2024.

Margot Robbie, who had played the role of Harley Quinn in several DC films had wished Lady Gaga all the best. “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way…like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” she had told MTV News in a video interview. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”