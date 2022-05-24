scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
JK Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley to star in Netflix spy movie Our Man From Jersey

The story of Our Man From Jersey revolves around Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents.

May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022 2:47:53 pm
JK Simmons and Jackie Earle HaleyJK Simmons starred in the award winning movie Whiplash while Jackie Earle Haley featured in Death of a Telemarketer. (Photos: whiplash.movie/Instagram, deathofatelemarketer/Instagram)

Veteran actor JK Simmons has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-led Netflix‘s spy thriller Our Man from Jersey.

Other actors who have joined the film are Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.

According to Deadline, Ballers helmer Julian Farino is directing the movie from a script written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The story revolves around Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce the project.

