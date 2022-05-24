JK Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley to star in Netflix spy movie Our Man From Jersey

May 24, 2022 2:47:53 pm
Veteran actor JK Simmons has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-led Netflix‘s spy thriller Our Man from Jersey.
Other actors who have joined the film are Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.
According to Deadline, Ballers helmer Julian Farino is directing the movie from a script written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.
The story revolves around Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.
Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce the project.
