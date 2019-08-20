JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin in talks to board sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft

JK Simmons and Betty Gilpin are in negotiations to join Chris Pratt in the tentatively titled sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal goes through Simmons will play Pratt’s father in the film from Skydance and Paramount.

The character details of Gilpin, star of GLOW, are being kept under wraps.

Chris McKay, who helmed The Lego Batman Movie, is attached to direct.

Zach Dean has penned the film, which revolves around a man (Pratt) drafted to fight a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

Yvonne Strahovski is also expected to star in the movie.

Shooting is expected to begin in Atlanta and Iceland this September.