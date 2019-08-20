Toggle Menu
JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin in talks to board sci-fi thriller Ghost Drafthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/jk-simmons-betty-gilpin-in-talks-ghost-draft-5919724/

JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin in talks to board sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft

Ghost Draft revolves around a man, played by Chris Pratt, drafted to fight a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. Shooting for the film is expected to begin in Atlanta and Iceland this September.

JK Simmons Ghost Draft
If the deal goes through, JK Simmons will play Chris Pratt’s father in the sci-fi flick, Ghost Draft. (Source: Reuters)

JK Simmons and Betty Gilpin are in negotiations to join Chris Pratt in the tentatively titled sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal goes through Simmons will play Pratt’s father in the film from Skydance and Paramount.

The character details of Gilpin, star of GLOW, are being kept under wraps.

Chris McKay, who helmed The Lego Batman Movie, is attached to direct.

Advertising

Zach Dean has penned the film, which revolves around a man (Pratt) drafted to fight a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

Yvonne Strahovski is also expected to star in the movie.

Shooting is expected to begin in Atlanta and Iceland this September.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android