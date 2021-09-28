scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

JK Simmons, Allen Leech to star in thriller The Woods

The story of The Woods follows a teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
September 28, 2021 4:16:05 pm
JK Simmons and Allen LeechThe Woods, featuring JK Simmons and Allen Leech, will be directed by Michelle Schumacher. (Photos: Whiplash/Facebook and therealleech/Instagram)

Veteran actor JK Simmons, Allen Leech and Fernanda Urrejola are set to star in thriller feature The Woods. According to Deadline, Simmons’ filmmaker wife Michelle Schumacher will be directing the movie from a screenplay she co-wrote with Carolyn Carpenter.

The story follows a teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I didn’t want to play any truly scary bad guys when our kids were young, partly because of how it might affect them if they saw the film and also because I didn’t want to bring that energy home with me after an intense day on the set,” said Simmons, who shares two children –a daughter and a son — with Schumacher.

Randle Schumacher will produce the film for Rubber Tree Productions. The movie also features actor Isabelle Anay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy birthday
On Mouni Roy’s birthday, how the TV bahu went on to become internet’s Brahmastra

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement