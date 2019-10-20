Rise of Skywalker will bring emotional close to Star Wars films: JJ Abrams

Filmmaker JJ Abrams believes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will satisfy the audience and will give a meaningful ending to all the nine films made in the franchise created by George Lucas.

Abrams is directing Rise of Skywalker, which is the last film in the latest Star Wars trilogy.

“This (the film) is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering (as many) questions as possible.

”So if, years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly.

Abrams, who also helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, said he wants to honour the legacy of Lucas with his film.

”While there were many things that were planned for and discussed – George Lucas himself said when he created this he saw it as three, three-act plays – that doesn’t mean there isn’t discovery, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that come up that make you realise, ‘Oh, here’s an opportunity.’

”It also doesn’t mean that there’s a list of pay-offs that we have to do because of set-ups. But we also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around,” he said.

The Rise of Skywalker will release in December this year.