JJ Abrams laments poor box office response to Booksmart

In an industry poll published by The New York Times, JJ Abrams, along with other leading voices from Hollywood, lamented the dwindling fortunes of the independent cinema.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams has voiced concerns over the state of independent cinema, citing the example of Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart.

“When you have a movie that’s as entertaining, well-made, and well-received as Booksmart not doing the business it should have, it really makes you realise that the typical Darwinian fight to survive is completely lopsided now,” Abrams said.

“Everyone’s trying to figure out how we protect the smaller films that aren’t four-quadrant mega-releases. Can they exist in the cinemas?” he asked.

