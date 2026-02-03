Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Elon Musk and Donald Trump being named in Epstein files: ‘That wasn’t in the Melania Trump documentary’

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel reacts to US president Donald Trump and business tycoon Elon Musk being named in the Epstein Files.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 04:11 PM IST
Donald Trump and Elon MuskDonald Trump and Elon Musk both named in the Epstein Files. (Photo: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

The US Department of Justice has released half of the Epstein files, implicating several high-profile figures, including President Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Reacting to the development, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel commented on the revelations and highlighted the exact number of times Trump is mentioned in the documents.

Kimmel started his opening monologue in a frenzy and said that even after hosting “800 to 900” Monday shows, he has never had one with so much to uncover. He was shocked on realising that it’s been just “two weeks” since “Trump threatened to attack Greenland” and already the president is back on the news. He mocked the DOJ for only releasing half the files after taking over a month of time to redact the names of the victims, which was a task that was done unsuccessfully.

ALSO READ: From Shakira to Kim Kardashian: Here’s everyone Lewis Hamilton has been romantically linked to

He said, “The ironically titled DOJ released half of the Epstein Files. They released 3 million pages, which sounds like a lot until you realise that there are 3 million pages that they haven’t released even though they are required to do so by law. It’s important to note that the DOJ is a completely independent agency from the White House when someone other than Trump is president.”

The host also attacked billionaire Elon Musk and said, “Back in June, when Musk was fighting with Donald Trump, he made a big announcement. He wrote (on X), ‘Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.'”

He continued his assault on Musk and presented the mails that had been sent from him to Jeffrey Epstein. He said, “What he neglected to mention is that he is in there too. His name comes up more than 1000 times, including a 2012 email which he sent to Epstein. Musk is saying that his correspondence is deliberately being misinterpreted by his enemies. For example, when he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein, registered sex offender by the way, to ask, ‘What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?’ He was asking so he could avoid that night; he had a lot of work to do.”

Jimmy Kimmel also mentioned an email where an unknown person is talking about Donald Trump’s first week in office and how he met his wife, Melania Trump. “That wasn’t in the Melania documentary,” said Kimmel. The host was referring to the documentary titled Melania, that was recently released in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
Javed Akhtar
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lok sabha
8 MPs suspended for throwing paper towards Chair amid Lok Sabha uproar
The school has a total staff strength of eight members and 235 students.
Headmaster suspended over namaz denies charges, BJP leader says 'went by complaints'
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
clownfish
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
clownfish
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement