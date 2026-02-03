Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Elon Musk and Donald Trump being named in Epstein files: ‘That wasn’t in the Melania Trump documentary’
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel reacts to US president Donald Trump and business tycoon Elon Musk being named in the Epstein Files.
The US Department of Justice has released half of the Epstein files, implicating several high-profile figures, including President Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Reacting to the development, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel commented on the revelations and highlighted the exact number of times Trump is mentioned in the documents.
Kimmel started his opening monologue in a frenzy and said that even after hosting “800 to 900” Monday shows, he has never had one with so much to uncover. He was shocked on realising that it’s been just “two weeks” since “Trump threatened to attack Greenland” and already the president is back on the news. He mocked the DOJ for only releasing half the files after taking over a month of time to redact the names of the victims, which was a task that was done unsuccessfully.
He said, “The ironically titled DOJ released half of the Epstein Files. They released 3 million pages, which sounds like a lot until you realise that there are 3 million pages that they haven’t released even though they are required to do so by law. It’s important to note that the DOJ is a completely independent agency from the White House when someone other than Trump is president.”
The host also attacked billionaire Elon Musk and said, “Back in June, when Musk was fighting with Donald Trump, he made a big announcement. He wrote (on X), ‘Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.'”
He continued his assault on Musk and presented the mails that had been sent from him to Jeffrey Epstein. He said, “What he neglected to mention is that he is in there too. His name comes up more than 1000 times, including a 2012 email which he sent to Epstein. Musk is saying that his correspondence is deliberately being misinterpreted by his enemies. For example, when he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein, registered sex offender by the way, to ask, ‘What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?’ He was asking so he could avoid that night; he had a lot of work to do.”
Jimmy Kimmel also mentioned an email where an unknown person is talking about Donald Trump’s first week in office and how he met his wife, Melania Trump. “That wasn’t in the Melania documentary,” said Kimmel. The host was referring to the documentary titled Melania, that was recently released in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.
