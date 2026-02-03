Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Elon Musk and Donald Trump being named in Epstein files: ‘That wasn’t in the Melania Trump documentary’

The US Department of Justice has released half of the Epstein files, implicating several high-profile figures, including President Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Reacting to the development, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel commented on the revelations and highlighted the exact number of times Trump is mentioned in the documents.

Kimmel started his opening monologue in a frenzy and said that even after hosting “800 to 900” Monday shows, he has never had one with so much to uncover. He was shocked on realising that it’s been just “two weeks” since “Trump threatened to attack Greenland” and already the president is back on the news. He mocked the DOJ for only releasing half the files after taking over a month of time to redact the names of the victims, which was a task that was done unsuccessfully.