‘Blue tsunami’: Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon mock Trump after midterm wipeout

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon wasted no time turning President Donald Trump’s midterm election setback into comedy, delivering monologues on their respective shows that mocked the Republican Party’s losses and the President’s response to what Jimmy Kimmel called a ‘blue tsunami’. And he sure was riding it!

The 2026 United States midterm elections, held on Tuesday, resulted in the Democrats winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, flipping at least seven Senate seats in what amounted to a sweeping rejection of Trump’s presidency at the halfway mark of his second term. Most of the major late-night shows did not air live on election night, but both Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC taped later than usual to incorporate the results.

Jimmy Kimmel opened his monologue by framing the Democratic victory in terms borrowed from Game of Thrones. “The blue wave made landfall and now the Red Wedding begins,” he said, referencing the infamous massacre scene from the HBO series.

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He credited the President directly for the outcome. “What we do know for sure is that Democrats have officially taken the House. Thanks to President Trump. Blob Vila flipped another house,” he joked, combining the name of home renovation host Bob Vila with what he implied was Trump’s appearance.

The host addressed Trump’s Truth Social post claiming the Republicans would have won in a “landslide” if he had been on the ballot. “Oh, shut up. Just shut up,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “Give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth. You are such a spoiled child. Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault.”

He rejected the premise of Trump’s claim entirely. “You were on the ballot,” he said. “You’re like dog hair, you’re on everything.” Jimmy Kimmel then escalated to what he described as the only logical conclusion to the evening’s results. “The verdict is in, and there’s only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do: resign,” he said, using a nickname that combined Trump’s appearance with the Adam Sandler film character. “Quit already. Just quit. Nobody wants you.”

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He suggested what Trump should do next. “Take that billion dollars’ worth of crypto, buy an island,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “Maybe Epstein’s island. Wouldn’t that be a perfect end to this story?”

The host’s closing line for the evening was characteristically pointed: “As of tonight, Donald Trump is officially a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time.”

‘No bueno’

Jimmy Fallon, who has historically been less overtly political than Jimmy Kimmel but has increasingly targeted Trump in recent weeks, opened his election-night monologue by noting the polling numbers.

“Right now, there’s a 96 per cent chance the Democrats take the House,” he said. “Usually, when Trump loses the House, it’s in a divorce.”

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He then listed the issues voters ranked as most important. “The top issues for voters are the economy, healthcare, the war, gas prices, and corruption,” he said. “Or, as Trump put it, ‘Uh oh, oh no, eek, yikes, and no bueno.'”

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Jimmy Fallon mocked Trump’s final pre-election rally at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which reportedly saw a poor turnout. He described the campaign’s closing stretch as having devolved from “presidential rallies to drunken best man speeches.”

In the weeks leading up to the election, Jimmy Fallon had been increasingly direct in targeting the President. He had previously mocked Trump’s record-low approval rating, saying Trump’s staffers referred to the numbers as “fun sized.” He had also joked about the President’s campaign blitz across seven states in seven days, saying “You can tell Trump is worried about the midterms.” In another monologue, he quipped: “I’d love to meet the voter who is like, ‘The economy is a mess, we’re at war, but the man knows his giraffes,'” a reference to Trump’s repeated mentions of cognitive tests at rallies.