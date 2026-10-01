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Jim Carrey ties the knot for third time, marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah
Hollywood actor Jim Carrey married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Min Ah. The 64-year-old actor’s representative confirmed the marriage to People magazine on Wednesday.
According to TMZ, Carrey married Min in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Months before their wedding, Jim Carrey had publicly acknowledged his relationship with Min Ah while attending an awards ceremony in France.
During his acceptance speech, Carrey thanked his family and referred to Min as his “sublime companion”. He said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah.”
“I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” the actor added.
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According to reports, Jim Carrey and Min Ah have been in a relationship for several years. In February 2022, Just Jared published photos of the couple leaving a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow at Largo in Los Angeles. The Hollywood actor has otherwise largely kept his relationship with Min out of the public eye.
Carrey’s decision to keep his relationship away from the spotlight is also in keeping with his preference now for a quieter life away from Hollywood. During an interview with Access Hollywood in April 2022, Carrey quipped that he might quit acting to enjoy his “quiet life.” When asked by the host if he was actually serious about it, he replied, “I’m being fairly serious.”
The actor continued, “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.”
Before marrying Min Ah, Jim Carrey was married to actress Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997 and Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995. Carrey and Womer share a daughter, Jane.
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