Jim Carrey ties the knot for third time, marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Min Ah. The 64-year-old actor’s representative confirmed the marriage to People magazine on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Carrey married Min in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Months before their wedding, Jim Carrey had publicly acknowledged his relationship with Min Ah while attending an awards ceremony in France.

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During his acceptance speech, Carrey thanked his family and referred to Min as his “sublime companion”. He said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah.”