Jim Carrey planning to retire from acting: ‘I’ve done enough’

After Bruce Wills, it is actor Jim Carrey who is “fairly serious” about quitting acting. The actor, who will be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 this year, has said that the film will mark his last on-screen appearance.

The actor, who has delivered memorable performances over the years, told Access Hollywood that he has “done enough”. He said, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

However, what could stop Jim Carrey from quitting acting is a “script that’s written in gold ink”. He might come on board for a film that narrates a story worth telling but for now, the actor is “taking a break”.

Jim Carrey is best known for his roles in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show, and Ace Ventura, among others. He was last seen in the video game-inspired movie Sonic the Hedgehog, in which he played the mad scientist Dr Robotnik.