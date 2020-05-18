Jim Carrey’s latest artwork shows Donald Trump and Boris Johnson as The Shining ghost twins

Jim Carrey has once again criticised the political leaders using his art (Photo: Twitter/jimcarrey). Jim Carrey has once again criticised the political leaders using his art (Photo: Twitter/jimcarrey).

In his latest painting, Hollywood star Jim Carrey has projected US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the infamous ghost twins from horror classic The Shining, over their poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The novel virus has claimed almost 90,00,00 lives in the US, while over 40,000 have died in the UK. Highest death tolls in the COVID world. Half of those deaths preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!” the actor captioned his artwork featuring Trump and Johnson as the ghost twins wearing powder blue dresses with pink waist band.

The painting also reflects upon the horror caused by the poor response of the two leaders during the pandemic, using the famous dialogue “Come play with us”, from the Stanley Kubrick-directed film.

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

In the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel, the spirit of a man who killed his wife and children takes over an aspiring writer vacationing with his family in the Colorado Rockies. While his young son is in a trance, the boy calls out redrum, which his mother soon discovers is the mirror image of murder.

This isn’t the first time Carrey has criticised Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an earlier painting he had the Grim Reaper or Death showing the middle finger to the US president.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.