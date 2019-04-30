Toggle Menu
Sonic The Hedgehog trailer: Witness Jim Carrey in a never-seen-before avatar

The trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog, also starring James Marsden, is out, and it promises an action-packed adventure involving a talking, hilarious and powered with supersonic energy hedgehog who has been charged with saving planet Earth.

Jim Carrey in a still from Sonic The Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey as a badass villain in a movie featuring a superhero hedgehog? We say, bring it on!

While James Marsden is the goofy hero cop, Jim Carrey plays a dangerous-looking villain whose only motive is to spoil the hedgehog’s plans. The visuals of the movie look neat and Carrey has never really been seen in an out-and-out evil avatar before. Bottomline: We are hopefully looking at having a blast in theaters.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Sonic The Hedgehog has been helmed by Jeff Fowler, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for his short film Gopher Broke.

Sonic The Hedgehog will release in the US on November 8.

